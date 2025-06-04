Ponguleti Promises Homes for All Under Indiramma Scheme

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has assured that all eligible people will receive homes under the Indiramma Housing Scheme. He announced that 4.5 lakh houses are being built in the first phase.

On Wednesday, he took part in a program at Satyanarayanapuram in Khammam district, where land documents (pattas) were given to beneficiaries.

Ponguleti criticized BRS leaders for spreading false claims about the scheme. He said his government is sincere and committed to helping the poor, unlike the previous government.

He shared that the government plans to build 20 lakh houses over the next four years. In the Paleru constituency, he promised to give a house to the eldest son in every eligible family.

He added that even though the state's financial situation is difficult, the government is still issuing ration cards. So far, 19 lakh new names have been added.

Ponguleti accused the previous KCR-led government of pushing Telangana into debt. He said the state now pays ₹6,500 crore in monthly interest on loans taken earlier.

He criticized the past government for spending on luxury buildings instead of helping the poor. He said the focus should have been on public welfare, not political gain.