Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy slams KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seems to be 'intolerant' ever since the TRS lost the Huzurabad by-election to the BJP, Tamil Nadu BJP national co-convener, Telangana Core Committee member and former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said on Monday. Speaking to the media, he criticised KCR for blaming the Centre on farm issues.

Ponguleti found fault with KCR for his attack against State BJP president Bandi Sanjay. "Whatever KCR spoke was out of desperation after the by-poll loss," he quipped. "Instead of chest-thumping about the 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme, KCR needs to take measures to protect farmers from distress", he said.

"Why not the CM, who borrowed a loan of Rs 4 lakh crore for irrigation projects and other schemes, take measures to resolve farmers' issues," he. Reddy advised KCR to work in tandem with the Centre to resolve farmers' issues.

He demanded KCR to get resignation letters of those MLAs who defected to the TRS and go for by-elections in their constituencies. "KCR should know that the legislators who joined the BJP in MP and Karnataka had quit their posts and got re-elected".