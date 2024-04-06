Ponnam accuses KCR of politicising drought conditions in Telangana

Hyderabad: Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar has accused former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao of politicising the drought conditions prevailed in Telangana.

In a statement here on Friday, the Minister found fault with the BRS president for visiting the withered crops, instead of giving constructive suggestions tothe State government.

He said the crops were dried up due to scanty rainfall received during the rainy season and it was not the fair for KCR to blame the Congress government.

"The drought conditions were prevailed when the BRS government was in power. The Congress government is noway related to the current drought conditions.

The government is ready to discuss the project wise water availability when KCR is about to step down from power," Ponnam pointed out.

Alleging that the BJP government at the Centre is showing discrimination towards Telangana to fulfil promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, the Minister also offered a proposal to KCR to come forward fighting against the Centre for achieving the rights of Telangana.

Accusing BJP MP Bandi Sanjay of undertaking Deeksha in Karimnagar in support of farmers, Ponnam Prabhakar dared the BJP leader to undertake the protest at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to mount pressure on Modi to achieve the rights of farmers.

Ponnamsaid the State government is ready to resolve the problems of weavers and however, appealed to the weaver's community leaders not to get involved in politics.

"We are ready to support the weavers in all ways. Even if there are old dues, the State government will clear all payments," Ponnam said.