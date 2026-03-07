Ponnam promotes economic independence of SHGs



Ponnam Prabhakar, Hyderabad In-charge Minister, called upon women to actively utilise government welfare schemes and participate in self-help groups to achieve economic independence.

Speaking at the launch of the 99-day ‘Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika’ Action Programme in GHMC limits at Chacha Nehru Park on Friday, the Minister said the initiative is being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to accelerate development from villages and wards to the State capital.

The Minister said the 99-day programme would be implemented across nearly 12,000 villages, wards and municipalities in Telangana, focusing on development, public participation and social empowerment. As part of the programme, an e-waste collection centre was inaugurated to promote the safe disposal and recycling of discarded electronic items such as televisions, refrigerators, computers and laptops.

Citizens were urged to deposit e-waste at designated centres instead of storing it at home. A Mirror Library spread over 1,500 square yards was also inaugurated to promote reading habits among residents, with a facility for citizens to donate books. The Minister also launched the Indira Mahila Shakti Canteen, which will be operated by women self-help groups, creating livelihood opportunities. During the event, zero-interest loan cheques worth Rs 35 crore were distributed to women SHGs to support small businesses and self-employment activities.

Highlighting the State government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, Prabhakar said several welfare initiatives were being implemented, including free bus travel for women, ration cards issued in women’s names, supply of fine rice and up to 200 units of free electricity to eligible households.