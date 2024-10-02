Poor to get 2BHK houses by Dasara, says Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said on Tuesday that the government would hand over double bedroom houses to beneficiaries before the Dasara festival.

He held a video conference with the district collectors on different issues like double-bedroom houses, digital health profile cards, flood relief, and other issues.

The minister said the BRS government had announced with much fanfare that it had constructed double-bedroom houses, but only a few were completed so far. He directed the collectors to select the beneficiaries of the completed houses and hand them over before Dasara. For this, a committee will be formed with the district in-charge minister as the chairman, the district collector as the convener, and some other members, Reddy informed.

Regarding the health profile cards, he said the main purpose of family health cards was to create a health profile and issue a smart card with a unique number to every family across the State irrespective of whether they belonged to the poor, middle, or rich families.

“We are bringing the family digital card with intent to benefit the common people as much as possible without causing any trouble,” said Reddy. He directed officials to enter details of family members in the card, without any mistakes.

The minister stated that a pilot project was being taken up in 238 areas of 119 constituencies regarding the issuance of Telangana Family Digital Cards. He advised officials to select one urban and one rural area in a constituency or two wards/divisions in case of purely urban/city constituencies.

Reddy asked officials to collect details at field level (door to door) from October 3 to 7 in selected areas. The RDO-level and zonal commissioner-level officers would be appointed as special officers for each constituency to monitor this entire process. A tahsildar is being appointed for each mandal. Due care should be taken in the matter of registration and addition of changes in details of family members.

The CM will launch the pilot project on October 3. “We will consider the pros and cons of the project and consider implementation across the State,” the minister said.