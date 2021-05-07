Positive approach helps in fighting Covid-19

Karimnagar: Will power and medication can help one in overcoming the novel Coronavirus according to Suddal Shravan, a woker at Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Godavarikhani.



Shravan is not sure how he got the infection since as part of his job, he is amidst lots of people. As he noticed symptoms like cough and mild fever, he contacted the doctors nearby hospital and he tested positive to Covid-19.

Unlike majority of the people, he said he did not become panicky after seeing the report. He decided to face the deadly coronavirus and started taking medicines as prescribed by the doctors by remaining in home isolation. But after two days, he noticed that he was feeling difficulty in breathing. Immediately he tested for oxygen levels in his body with the Oxy-meter and found that his oxygen levels were decreasing. He first went to a hospital in Mancherial district, but as there was a shortage of oxygen in that hospital, he rushed to Karimnagar and got admitted in a Renee Hospital and underwent treatment for five days.

Speaking to The Hans India, Shravan said while undergoing treatment, Shravan said that he listened to his favourite songs, adopted a positive approach towards life and future and focused on health and diet and recovered very soon from deadly Covid-19 disease. Shravan appealed to the people not to post such kind of posts which may cause anxiety and tension among the corona patients instead post the videos and photos and news which enable to prevent the rapid spread of Coronavirus and precautions to be taken. Confidence boosting exercise must be done particularly by the social media, he said.