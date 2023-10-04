Posts are not permanent, says Tummala Nageswara Rao

Hyderabad: Former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao stated that Senior leader NTR gave him political life at a young age. On Wednesday, he participated in Gadapa Gadapaku Congress programme.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that he got the opportunity to work for the solution of permanent problems in Paleru with the blessings of Sri Ramachandra Swamy. Tummala said that positions are not permanent and added that the ego with posts is not required.

He hailed Indira Gandhi as a leader who brought light to the lives of the poor. They want to bring Congress to power as a gift to Sonia Gandhi who established Telangana state. He said that if the democratic system is to be good, it is possible to join the party only with the Congress.

He said that his political aim is to green the Khammam district along with the Sitarama project. Thummala said that he will work for the victory of the Congress not only in the joint Khammam district but across the state.