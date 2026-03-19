Power network braces for a surge in demand

Hyderabad: With rising electricity demand during the Rabi season and the onset of summer, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said the state’s power network is fully prepared to efficiently handle demand of up to 19,000 MW. He directed power department officials and staff to remain vigilant and ensure uninterrupted supply.

A review meeting with senior officials of the power department was held at the Assembly premises on Wednesday to assess preparedness for the summer season and Rabi cultivation period.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister noted that the highest power demand recorded last year on March 20 was 17,162 MW. This year, demand has already surged significantly, touching 17,606 MW on March 2 and further rising to 18,228 MW on March 13. On the same day, power consumption reached a record 341.08 million units.

He stated that despite the sharp increase in demand, power utilities have managed the situation efficiently without any interruptions or overloading issues. He appreciated the efforts of electricity department staff for maintaining stable supply under pressure.

Bhatti Vikramarka further said the government is taking proactive measures to strengthen infrastructure, including the establishment of new substations, transmission lines, and transformers. These steps, he said, will ensure that even if demand crosses 19,000 MW, there will be no disruption in supply.

He emphasised that officials must remain alert throughout the summer and Rabi season to guarantee uninterrupted electricity to farmers, consumers in Greater Hyderabad, and all other sectors across the state.