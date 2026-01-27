POWERGRID SRTS-I celebrates 77th R-Day

Hyderabad: The 77th Republic Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at POWERGRID Southern Region Transmission System-I (SRTS-I) headquarters, Secunderabad, with the National Flag unfurled by chief guest Doman Yadav, Executive Director (SRTS-I). In his address, Yadav said Republic Day marks the historic adoption of the Constitution, symbolising the nation’s emergence as a sovereign democratic republic. He noted that the visionary framework laid by the Constituent Assembly continues to guide India’s growth and democratic values.

Highlighting India’s emergence as the world’s fourth-largest economy, he attributed the progress to sustained reforms and collective commitment, and expressed confidence that the country is steadily moving towards becoming the third-largest economy. He called upon everyone to contribute to building a progressive, inclusive and empowered nation.

Praveen Kumar TVS, Chief General Manager (Asset Management), Venkata SV, Chief General Manager (Finance), Arun Kumar, Chief General Manager (Human Resources), senior officials, employees and their family members attended the celebrations. Similar celebrations were held across POWERGRID SRTS-I establishments in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Karnataka.