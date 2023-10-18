Pradeep hits back at East MLA

Warangal: “It’s ridiculous that the Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender whose roots belong to Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh questioning my nativity,” Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank chairman and senior BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao said on Tuesday.

Addressing the media here, he criticised the Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender for evading the queries posed by him and creating a ruckus at a political debate organised by a vernacular television channel in Warangal on Monday.

“It’s sad that the MLA who has no answers abused me during the debate at Kush Mahal in Fort Warangal. Further, Narender threatened to hit me, behaving like a goonda,” Pradeep Rao said. A large number of BRS workers who accompanied Narender attacked the BJP cadres at the debate, Pradeep Rao alleged. “BJP workers – Siddham Naresh, Merugu Ajay, I Raju, A Janardhan, Bhairi Shyam – sustained injuries in the BRS activists’ attack,” he said.

“The BRS leaders have no answers to the BJP’s questions on development of Warangal East constituency,” Pradeep Rao said.

“There is no trace of development but the MLA claims time and again that the government had sanctioned Rs 4,100 for Warangal East constituency. It’s been 10 years since BRS took over the reins of the State, but the tri-cities of Warangal-Hanumakonda-Kazipet continue to reel under a sheet of water whenever it rains even moderately,” he said.

“The government could have developed Fort Warangal as it draws a huge number of tourists every day. The Fort doesn’t have proper infrastructure such as parks, playgrounds etc,” he added. Expressing his anger with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Pradeep said, “KCR promised to the slum-dwellers that he would construct double bedroom houses in 2015, but to no avail.” BJP Warangal district president Kondeti Sridhar, Vannala Venkatramana, Bakam Harishankar, G Rajeshwar, Pittala Kiran and Raghuna Reddy were among others present.