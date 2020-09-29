Pragathi Nivedika report on Hyderabad’s development: KTR

Hyderabad: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao said that the TRS Government had spent over Rs. 67,000 crore over the last five years to take up various development works in Hyderabad.

All the details of the development work carried out over the last five years, he said, would be compiled into a report entitled 'PragathiNivedika' and would be published shortly.

On Tuesday, the Minister convened a meeting here with GHMC Corporators, MLAs and elected public representatives. All the good work undertaken by the government of the TRS in Hyderabad should be clarified in detail to the people, to the companies and to the elected officials.

The Minister said that knowledge of the Dharani portal and the exercise being taken up by the government had to be generated among people to ensure that all long-standing issues of ownership rights of non-agricultural properties would be resolved.

Registrations and title-related problems of properties in a few places have been kept up in the city for various reasons. The State Government will resolve all such issues for the good of citizens, the Minister promised. He said that the State must protect the assets and provide citizens with protections against their assets. An exercise for citizens to voluntarily register information relating to non-agricultural resources has already been initiated by the State Government on the Dharani website. In the exercise, there would be no scope for intermediaries or agents and individuals need not pay a single rupee, he said.

Regarding the upcoming registration of the Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar Graduates MLC elections on October 1, the Minister called on all graduates to register their names on the list of voters. All efforts to increase the poll percentage for MLC elections in Hyderabad should be made by enrolling all graduates as voters, he told the corporators.