Praja Bhavan turns into tourist spot

Hyderabad: The Praja Bhavan, which was earlier Pragathi Bhavan turned into a tourist spot with many visitors coming to witness the building and the premises.

People started coming to the Praja Bhavan at around 8 am for the first Praja Darbar by the new Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. While there were thousands of visitors wanting their grievances to be heard, there were few who just wanted to see the Chief Minister and the Praja Darbar. The people came to the Praja Bhavan carrying their lunch boxes and were seen eating inside the premises. Some were roaming around taking selfies in the Bhavan enjoying under the trees.

The people who came during the early hours were allowed inside the Bhavan but later the people were denied entry. Those who were denied entry were disappointed and angry at the government. One of the women standing behind the barricades said that they asked people to come to express grievances, but they were denying entry now.

“If they cannot allow us inside, why did they ask us to come? If this is the case on the very first day, I don't know what will happen in the next five years,” the woman said.