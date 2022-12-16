Praja Sangram Yatra leaves special mark on TS politics

Karimnagar: BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who made a special mark in Telangana politics through his padayatra, successfully concluded his fifth leg of padayatra on Thursday.



Bandi Sanjay reached the SRR college ground at around 3.15 pm and spoke with some emotion when he said that he would always be indebted to the land of Karimnagar where he was born.

Many speakers in the meeting, which was attended by more than one lakh, criticised the Telangana government. Ex-MP Boora Rajeswara Rao Goud said that the government had done great injustice to the caste workers and accused them of not allocating the funds.

Adilabad MP Soyam Babu Rao said that even a common woman became the President of India and PM Narendra Modi deserves the credit of giving such chance to a tribal and accused the Telangana government of doing serious injustice to the tribals.

Nizambad MP Arvind said that though KCR failed to reopen the Nizam Sugar factory, Modi came to reopen Ramagundam Fertilizer Factory, which was started with the central funds and it was a pity that CM could not attend the meeting.

Arvind said that MLC K Kavitha who once claimed to contest against him was now saying that she would contest stand wherever her father tells her to contest in the elections and this is a sign of her fear.

MLA Etela Rajendra said when KCR started the Kaleshwaram project, he told public that it was Sri Rama Raksha and a human miracle. For the last 4 months, not even an ant was allowed to go to Medigadda, Annaram, Sundilla, except for the police.

The Kaleshwaram project was built with Rs 1 lakh crore of the people of Telangana all the motors were drowned in the previous floods. 18 pumps sank in Kannepally pump house and 12 pumps in Annaram.

National President of National Bharat Janata Party started his speech in Telugu and there was a huge response from the audience. He thanked everyone who came to the closing meeting and told them that they found a good MP Bandi Sanjay, who he said completed 1,403 km during the padayatra.