Praja Sangrama Yatra to conclude today

Karimnagar: Telangana BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who ushered a new era in BJP politics through his Praja Sangrama Padayatra, will conclude the fifth phase of padayatra in Karimnagar on Thursday.



Bandi Sanjay, who has already completed four phases of the padayatra, continued the fifth phase from Bhainsa to Karimnagar. If the state government goes for an early election, there were still many constituencies where there was no possibility of holding padayatra. Keeping that in mind, the BJP leadership has already discussed about holding a bus yatra. Therefore, the fifth phase is said to be the last padayatra and arrangements are made to hold grand public meeting in Bandi Sanjay's home district and constituency. Bandi Sanjay is focused on the closing session.

The entire town of Karimnagar is decorated with cut outs of the saffron party and banners to welcome national leaders of the party. The party leaders for the past few days are busy making arrangements to make the public meeting a success by mobilising more than one lakh people.

Going from house to house, the BJP leaders appealed to the people to attend the meeting in large numbers. The fifth phase of Karimnagar MP's Praja Sangrama Yatra, which started from Mysa (Bhainsa), passed through Nirmal, Khanapur, Korutla, Jagityal, Kondagattu, Gangadhara and it will end at Karimnagar SSR College.

Sanjay walked 222 km across eight assembly constituencies. In five phases, he walked for over 1,400 km in all 56 assembly constituencies. As many as 14 huge public meetings and over 100 mini public meetings were conducted since the beginning of the Yatra.

It may be mentioned here that the Praja Sangrama Yatra got a good response with the participation of all sections of the society. Women and youth also actively participated in the walkathon.

Throughout the trip, Bandi touched on local issues in the respective assembly segments and attacked the dynastic and dictatorial rule of BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.