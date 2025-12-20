Praja Vani a game-changer in public grievance redressal: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that a programme like Praja Vani is not being implemented anywhere else in India. On Friday, he attended the second anniversary meeting of Praja Vani held at Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan as the chief guest and addressed the gathering.

The Deputy Chief Minister explained that Praja Vani is a revolutionary decision collectively taken by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with the Cabinet, reaffirming that the government and governance are meant solely for the people.

He said that receiving applications regularly for two days every Tuesday and Friday to hear and resolve public grievances, and successfully resolving 74 per cent of the issues, is a remarkable achievement.

Bhatti noted that merely launching Praja Vani is not enough, and that achieving a 74 per cent success rate would not have been possible without the committed efforts of the officials and staff, who focused sincerely on addressing the petitions received. The Deputy Chief Minister assured that issues still in the pipeline would also be resolved in due course.

He expressed happiness that the objective with which Praja Vani was launched is being fulfilled and stated that the programme will continue regularly. He appreciated the initiative of setting up special software at the state and district levels, with the support of the Centre for good governance, to effectively resolve public grievances.

The Deputy Chief Minister criticised those who ruled the state for 10 years without even opening the gates of Praja Bhavan for the people, yet now speak superficially about the Praja Vani programme, remarking that it is like “ghosts reciting the Vedas.”