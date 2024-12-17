Prajavani petitions should be addressed quickly: Collector Kumar Deepak

Mancherial: District Collector Kumar Deepak said that special attention should be paid to the petitions received in the Prajawani programme and steps should be taken to address them quickly.

Mancherial and Bellampally RDOs Srinivas Rao and Harikrishna respectively received petitions from the people at the district Collectorate at Naspur in the district on Monday. The District Collector said that the applications received in the Prajawani programme will be examined at the field level and efforts will be made to solve them in coordination with the authorities.

The concerned officers and others participated in this programme.