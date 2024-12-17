Live
- JP Nadda calls Cong to join 'anti-democracy day' observance, slams Emergency, Article 370 in RS
- 3rd Test: Jadeja's gritty half-century drags India to 201/7 at tea on Day 4
- President Draupadi Murmu receives warm welcome in Gannavaram for AIIMS Convocation Ceremony
- New York state judge lets Trump’s conviction in hush money case stand
- GreenLine expands green logistics footprint with Exide Industries partnership
- PM Modi pays tribute to Tulsi Gowda, calls her a guiding light for environmental conservation
- 'I ain't holding back': Stokes disappointed with fresh hamstring injury
- Is It Difficult for Pushpa 2 to Break Even Overseas?
- Canada political crisis deepens, PM Trudeau faces fresh calls for resignation
- McCullum hails Southee's longevity as pacer retires from Test cricket
Just In
Prajavani petitions should be addressed quickly: Collector Kumar Deepak
Highlights
Mancherial: District Collector Kumar Deepak said that special attention should be paid to the petitions received in the Prajawani programme and steps...
Mancherial: District Collector Kumar Deepak said that special attention should be paid to the petitions received in the Prajawani programme and steps should be taken to address them quickly.
Mancherial and Bellampally RDOs Srinivas Rao and Harikrishna respectively received petitions from the people at the district Collectorate at Naspur in the district on Monday. The District Collector said that the applications received in the Prajawani programme will be examined at the field level and efforts will be made to solve them in coordination with the authorities.
The concerned officers and others participated in this programme.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS