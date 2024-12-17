  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Prajavani petitions should be addressed quickly: Collector Kumar Deepak

Prajavani petitions should be addressed quickly: Collector Kumar Deepak
x
Highlights

Mancherial: District Collector Kumar Deepak said that special attention should be paid to the petitions received in the Prajawani programme and steps...

Mancherial: District Collector Kumar Deepak said that special attention should be paid to the petitions received in the Prajawani programme and steps should be taken to address them quickly.

Mancherial and Bellampally RDOs Srinivas Rao and Harikrishna respectively received petitions from the people at the district Collectorate at Naspur in the district on Monday. The District Collector said that the applications received in the Prajawani programme will be examined at the field level and efforts will be made to solve them in coordination with the authorities.

The concerned officers and others participated in this programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick