Prakash Ambedkar joins CM KCR for lunch

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao hosted lunch to DR BR Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar at Pragati bahvan and discussed political developments taking place in the country. Prakash Ambedkar came to the city to attend the unveiling the world's tallest statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. KCR extended a warm welcome and felicitated Prakash Ambedkar. The Chief Minister held a formal meeting and later also hosted a lunch for Prakash Ambedkar.

Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Padi Kaushik Reddy, BRS Maharashtra leader and former NCP MLA Shankar Anna Dhondge, Dasoju Sravan and others were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister along with Prakash Ambedkar later left for the venue to unveil the 125-feet statue of BR Ambedkar in the evening.