Pray, where are 12 cr jobs: Harish Rao to BJP

Kukatpally:Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday hit out at the BJP government in the centre for failing to give 12 crore jobs and increasing fuel and gas charges to burden the common man.

Addressing a TRS workers meeting at Kukatpalky area with minister Ch Malla Reddy and other leaders of the party he flayed the Modi government for trying to privatise public sector companies making benefits.

The minister expressed concern that privatisation bid by Modi government will help corporates and render job loss in lakhs throwing employees on to the roads.He appealed to the voters to support the TRS graduate MLC Candidate Surabhi Vani Devi in the upcoming polls as the BJP rule is hiking fuel and gas prices.The minister criticised the Congress, BJP and left parties for charges and accusations against the TRS government. "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is offering 24-hour power to farm sector free and water to rural women through Mission Bhagiratha.Telangana is noted for welfare schemes and is being followed by other States," he claimed.

Rao said that development is key in Telangana to get support of the people.Despite not giving 12 crore jobs, the Modi government is hiking fuel prices and deceiving the people.The people in the State would not vote for the BJP in the Graduate MLC polls for its anti-people policies, he said.The minister asked the graduates and educated to support Vani Devi's candidature to win on behalf of the TRS. She is an educationist who came from the very reputed family of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao he said.

Rao who is in-charge of graduate MLC of Ranga Reddy district for Hyderabad segment comprising Mahbubnagar is urging the graduates and educated to support the TRS candidate in the polls. He said that Vani Devi would win surely as the employees and graduates were voluntarily supporting her.

Malla Reddy flayed the BJP for fuel prices hike and gas cylinder charges which will burden the people. He appealed to the graduates to support the TRS candidate in the polls and enable KCR government to continue welfare.The people lost faith in the congress for false charges and the BJP for anti- farmer policies.As the BJP denied funds for development of the State it has no right to ask votes in the polls, he said.

The minister alleged the Congress, BJP and left parties are carrying out a misinformation campaign against the TRS government.He claimed that the government offers help to farmers with Rs 10,000 per acre under Rythu Bandhu, besides providing 24-hour free power. AlsoRythu Bhima of Rs 5 lakh to kin of deceased farmers, pensions to old, disabled and others are among the other schemes available only in Telangana State, he added.