Preethi continues to battle for life; Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seeks probe

Hyderabad: The PG medical student of Warangal MGM Hospital the condition of Dr Preethi, who had reportedly attempted suicide, is said to be critical. The Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who visited the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences said the probe should be in all directions.

Talking to the reporters after seeing Dr Preethi, Tamilisai Soundararajan said that it was a painful situation to see a post graduate student in a critical situation. "As a doctor I could assess her condition and its very sensitive issue. The probe should be in all directions. At present we cannot come to a conclusion. I have requested the doctors no stone should be unturned. Whatever may be the medical help procedures, it should be carried out. They are taking care of her but it is very very unfortunate to see a medical student in critical condition," said Tamilisai.

The Governor said that there were complaints of ragging but added that they cannot come to a conclusion at present. "In spite of the critical situation, my hope is that she should come out successfully. All students should face the situation courageously. She has been a very clever student and she has passed UPSC and also attended interview. Investigation should be in all directions. Let us hope for the best," said the Governor.

The NIMS Hospital issued a medical bulletin on the health condition of Dr Preethi. Dr. Preethi was shifted to NIMS in status of multi organ failure with ventilator and inotropic support.

In view of continued deterioration of cardiac and pulmonary function ECMO was initiated and CRRT was initiated to support the kidney function.