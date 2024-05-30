Pregnant woman gives birth in bathroom and baby dies

Live
Nagarkurnool: Negligence of doctors in Nagar Kurnool District General Hospital has once again come to light. A pregnant woman who came for delivery with colic pains was ignored and the new born child died after giving birth in the bathroom.
The incident took place on Thursday morning. According to the details of the victim, Anjaneyulu, Maheshwari (26) of Allapur village, Taduru mandal, Nagar Kurnool district, was admitted to the district hospital with the help of 108 around 5:30 on Thursday after suffering from pains in the third puerperium.
But as the doctors did not pay attention, the pains increased. The pregnant woman gave birth there as she was sent to the bathroom alone. As the condition of the born child worsened, the doctors who examined him immediately confirmed that he was dead.