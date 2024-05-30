  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Pregnant woman gives birth in bathroom and baby dies

Pregnant woman gives birth in bathroom and baby dies
x
Highlights

Negligence of doctors in Nagar Kurnool District General Hospital has once again come to light.

Nagarkurnool: Negligence of doctors in Nagar Kurnool District General Hospital has once again come to light. A pregnant woman who came for delivery with colic pains was ignored and the new born child died after giving birth in the bathroom.

The incident took place on Thursday morning. According to the details of the victim, Anjaneyulu, Maheshwari (26) of Allapur village, Taduru mandal, Nagar Kurnool district, was admitted to the district hospital with the help of 108 around 5:30 on Thursday after suffering from pains in the third puerperium.

But as the doctors did not pay attention, the pains increased. The pregnant woman gave birth there as she was sent to the bathroom alone. As the condition of the born child worsened, the doctors who examined him immediately confirmed that he was dead.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X