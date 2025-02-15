Pregnant Women Must Undergo Regular Check-ups – Medical Officer Dr. Manasa

Nagar kurnool: Dr. Manasa, Medical Officer of the PP Unit Department at Nagarkurnool District Govt General Hospital, announced that the vaccination program conducted on Saturday was successfully completed.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Manasa emphasized that pregnant women should not worry unnecessarily and should make full use of the healthcare facilities provided by the government. She stressed that undergoing timely medical check-ups and maintaining a balanced diet are crucial for the health of both mother and baby.

She also highlighted that expectant mothers should take all necessary precautions in advance to ensure the well-being of their unborn child. Additionally, she urged parents to ensure that every child, from birth to 10 years of age, receives mandatory vaccinations. Vaccination plays a vital role in preventing various diseases, making it essential to administer vaccines on time.

Dr. Manasa further informed that vaccination programs are conducted every Wednesday and Saturday at the PP Unit Department of the District General Hospital, and she encouraged people to take advantage of this opportunity.