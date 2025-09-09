Preparations begin for Alai Balai 2025 as Dattatreya addresses planning meet

Hyderabad: Preparations are officially underway for the 20th edition of Alai Balai, the cultural and social gathering that has become a hallmark of Telangana’s festive calendar. A preparatory meeting was held on Monday, September 8, 2025, at Ramnagar, under the leadership of Bandaru Vijayalaxmi, Chairperson of the Alai Balai Foundation on Monday.

The meeting was graced by former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, who addressed the gathering and emphasized the importance of preserving Telangana’s cultural spirit through inclusive celebrations like Alai Balai. He lauded the event’s legacy of fostering unity and camaraderie across communities and political lines.

The meeting resolved to celebrate the 20th year of Alai Balai – 2025 on October 3, 2025, at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally, Hyderabad. Organizers aim to make this milestone edition a vibrant showcase of Telangana’s heritage, arts, and social harmony.

The gathering witnessed participation from several prominent leaders and dignitaries, including Chintala Ramchandra Reddy and Premsingh Rathore, both former MLAs; N. Gowtham Rao and Vemula Ashok, BJP State General Secretaries; Veda Kumar, Chairman of the Deccan Heritage Trust; and G. Anand Goud, State President of BJP OBC Morcha.

Also present were B. Shyamsunder Goud, Balda Ashok, senior journalist Pasham Yadagiri, Kappara Prasad, Kontham Deepika, Corporator, and E. Ajay, BJP General Secretary for Hyderabad Central. Their collective support underscored the event’s broad appeal and the commitment to making Alai Balai 2025 a memorable celebration.