Preparations begin for Manyamkonda Brahmotsavam

Mahabubnagar: Preparations are in full swing for the grand Brahmotsavam (Jatara) of Manyamkonda Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swamy, scheduled to take place from February 7 to March 16. Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy has directed officials to ensure all arrangements are made to conduct the event with grandeur and efficiency.

On Tuesday, a preparatory meeting was held at the Integrated District Officers Complex. MLA Srinivas Reddy, accompanied by SP D Janaki and Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Shivendra Pratap, chaired the meeting to review arrangements with officials from various departments.

The MLA emphasized the importance of addressing key concerns such as providing adequate drinking water, sanitation, toilets, parking, crowd control, and security to ensure that the thousands of devotees expected to attend face no inconvenience.

Officials have formed multiple committees to oversee specific aspects of the festival, including monitoring, sanitation, food, finances, and law and order. Arrangements for mini RTC buses to transport devotees to the hilltop temple have been initiated, with a directive to ensure the fitness of all vehicles. Unauthorized stalls along the route will be removed to ensure smooth movement of devotees. The Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department has been tasked with installing barricades, and senior officials, including the District Collector and Additional Collector, will conduct field visits to monitor progress.

Meanwhile, Pratap outlined the key events during the Brahmotsavam, including Garuda Vahana Seva and Rathotsavam on February 12, Maha Shivaratri on February 26, and Sri AmmavariKalyanotsavam on March 14.

The meeting concluded with the unveiling of the Brahmotsavam poster.