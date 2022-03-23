Preps for Rama Navami pick up pace at Bhadradri temple

Bhadrachalam: The arrangements for the celestial wedding of Lord Rama are going on at brisk pace here at the historical shrine in the temple town.



With amid happy involvement of Lord Rama devotees, the traditional works began begun here colorfully on auspicious day of Holy Pournami at Sri Sita Rama Chandra Swamy Devastanam (Lord Rama temple). The devotees joyfully participated in Thalambralu making programme. The temple authorities have planned to make 150 tonnes of Thalambaralu for free distribution to devotees.

As the Covid cases are on decline, the authorities have decided to organise the celestial wedding on a grand level in a stadium with the participation of thousands of devotees.

Temple Executive Officer B Shivaji informed that the traditional works have begun for conduct of Sri Rama Navami festival. The Bramothsavalu will be launched on April 2 on Telugu New Year Day and the main events of the celestial wedding are scheduled on April 10 and Pattabhishekam will be conducted in Mithila Stadium. Bramothsvalu will conclude on April16 with the programme of Chakrasnanam, he added.

He said, the temple will spent Rs 2 lakh for arrangements of the festival. The painting works and setting up of temporary sheds, decoration of the temple and others workers are underway, he added. The EO said the sale of the tickets for attending the celestial wedding is going on. The temple priests will invite Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and the Cabinet Ministers on the Telugu New Year day (Ugadi), he informed.