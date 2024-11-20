President Droupadi Murmu to Visit Telangana Tomorrow

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu will be arriving in Telangana tomorrow for a brief visit. Her schedule includes a series of important engagements across the city.

The President will land at Begumpet Airport at 6:00 PM tomorrow evening. Following her arrival, she will head to Raj Bhavan, where she is scheduled to stay from 6:20 PM to 7:10 PM.

In the evening, at 7:20 PM, President Murmu will attend the "Koti Deepotsavam" event organized by Bhakti TV at NTR Stadium. This grand celebration will showcase a display of devotion with millions of lights.

The President will spend the night at Raj Bhavan before concluding her visit the following day. On the afternoon of the next day, at 12:05 PM, President Murmu will depart from Begumpet Airport to return to Delhi.

President Murmu is expected to engage in various ceremonial and cultural events during her brief stay.