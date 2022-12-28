President Murmu offers prayers at Lord Rama temple in Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday offered pooja at the Lord Rama temple in Bhadrachalam of Kothagudem district.



The President was accompanied by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, arrived by helicopter in Sarapaka village closer to the temple town, from Rajahmundry in AP.

She was accorded a grand welcome by the Ministers of State Satyavathi Rathode, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MPs Vaddiraju Ravichandra, M Kavitha, MLC Tata Madhu, MLAs Podem Veeraiah, Rega Kantha Rao.

She was received by the temple priests in traditional manner.



After completed special pujas in main temple. She was blessed by the priests and offered Laddu Prasadam.

She laid foundation stone for PRASAD works worth of 41 crores sanctioned by Central Government in temple premises.

Later she headed to participate in interaction with tribal priests programme which was setup out skirts of the temple town in a private function hall.



