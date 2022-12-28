President Murmu to visit Bhadradri today

Bhadrachalam: The temple town Bhadrachalam town is ready to receive President Droupadi Murumu on Wednesday. The district officers have made all preparation for the tour and are planning to accord a grand welcome to the President of India.

District Collector Andudeep Durishetty on Tuesday inspected all the arrangements for the programme and assigned the officers for the various works. He and district SP Dr G Vineeth participated in the mock programme and examined all the arrangements.

The temple authorities announced that no devotees would be allowed into the temple since morning hours to afternoon until the President visit completed.

The President will arrive 10 am and proceed to ITC BPL Guest house, after that she will visit Lord Rama Temple and perform pujas and participate in the foundation stone laying ceremony for PRASAD works at a cost of Rs,41 crore. Later she will reach Veerabhadra function hall and meet tribal priests. After lunch she will leave from Bhadrachalam.

The Police department have made elaborate security arrangements for the programme. A large contingent of security personnel is deployed in the temple town at all the centre and controlling traffic for easy access to the people in the town.