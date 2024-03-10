President to inaugurate Global Spiritual Fest in city

Hyderabad: President Draupadi Murmu will inaugurate the three-day ‘Global Spiritual Festival’, to be held in the city at Kanha Shanti Vanam on March 15. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar is to take part in the closing session on March 16.

Addressing a joint media conference here on Saturday, Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and DoNER, G Kishan Reddy said the event is being organised under the aegis of the Union Culture Ministry and hosted by the Global Guide of Heart-Full-ness. Prominent singer Shankar Mahadevan to present a music concert on March 14 and the sessions of spiritual leaders will also be held on March 17.

Ramachandra Mission president, Daji Kamlesh Patel recalled Swami Vivekananda’s words at Sarvamat Mahasabha on September 11, 1893, that the essence of all religions is one and religions that divide humanity have no existence.

“It is for us all to unite and give the message of peace to the world.” He stressed that many things can be solved by people making changes in their lifestyles.

Tridandi Sri Chinnajeer Swamy said that the event is a step forward in uniting the world. The initiative to bring all religions and spiritual leaders together and pave the way for universal peace is commendable. “Each religion and each spiritual entity may have one or two particular aspects. However, the objective of all is almost the same,” he added.

Bodhamayananda of Ramakrishna Math termed the event as a universal spiritual union. It is not about religion. The word religion is used in English. That is why misunderstandings are increasing. “We need to understand these three aspects of religion, dharma and philosophy. The divinity in us should be reflected in our thoughts and actions. 300 spiritual teachers coming from a hundred countries is a great thing,” adding, “Swami Vivekananda’s message was to conquer the world with spirituality. For this, both human effort and divine grace have to happen for the results to come.”

Kishan Reddy said that Culture and Spirituality are the soft powers of the country. With this, India is showing a positive path in the world. Terming India’s spiritual diversity as unique in the world, he said, “Today, the whole world has enthusiastically embraced our Indian practice of physical and mental health ‘Yoga’.

Make meditation a part of daily life for mental peace.

Millions of people around the world are trying to know the Indic knowledge system, paving the way for the ‘Spiritual Tourism’ developing very rapidly in recent times.”

He said that the evening is taking place following a suggestion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to organise an event of spiritual significance for world peace by bringing the essence of all religions of the world into one place. The idea is to spread love, peace and unity universally in the next 25 years (Amrit Kaal). In line with this, “we have met several times in Delhi with spiritual teachers of different religions.” That gave shape to the Global Spiritual Mahotsav from March 14 to 17 at Kanha Shanti Vanam near Shadnagar under the joint auspices of the Department of Culture and ‘World Headquarters of Heartfulness’. He stated that it is very much in line with the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kudumbakam’ - One World, One Family chosen by India for the G20 meetings held last year under the auspices of India.