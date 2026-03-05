Prevention costs less than accidents: Vivek

Labour, Employment and Mines Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy has emphasised that safety should be viewed as an investment rather than an expense, stating that productivity improves only when there is safety at the workplace. He noted that while some managements in the past considered safety measures as an additional financial burden, there has now been a positive shift, with industries increasingly focusing on safety. The Minister urged every industrial management to mandatorily invest in safety and advised board members to regularly review safety aspects.

The 55th National Safety Day was celebrated with grandeur at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The event was organised under the aegis of the Telangana government, the Directorate of Factories, and the National Safety Council of India. G Vivek Venkatswamy attended the programme as the chief guest, joined by Principal Secretary Dani Kishore and Director of Factories Mohan Babu. Awareness programmes were conducted highlighting the safety measures to be adopted in industries.

Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the need to continuously create awareness among workers, adding that the best results can be achieved only when workers are happy and secure. Highlighting the rapid technological changes in industries, he said safety standards must be strengthened in line with technological advancements.

Referring to the vision of the Chief Minister of transforming the state into a $3 trillion economy, he stated that industries play a crucial role in achieving this goal and must therefore prioritise safety. He called upon industries to strive towards becoming zero accident factories by adopting best safety practices. Referring to a recent incident, the Minister observed that even minor precautionary measures could have prevented a major accident.