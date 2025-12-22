Prez Murmu invited to Medaram Maha Jatara

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu was formally invited to attend the upcoming Medaram Maha Jatara, one of the largest tribal festivals in Asia, by Telangana state ministers during a special meeting at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum.

Ministers Seethakka, Konda Surekha and Adluri Laxman Kumar on Sunday personally handed over the official invitation to the President, requesting her gracious presence at the upcoming festival. In keeping with the traditional customs of the Medaram Jatara, the ministers presented symbolic offerings to the President, including Sammakka’s saree, sacred kankanam (thread), kanduva (shawl) and gold ornaments, signifying respect and devotion. During the meeting, Minister Seethakka elaborated on the historic and cultural significance of the Medaram Maha Jatara, highlighting its deep roots in Adivasi traditions and its unique place in India’s cultural heritage. She narrated the legendary story of Sammakka and Saralamma, revered tribal women who fought valiantly against injustice, and explained how their sacrifice continues to inspire faith and devotion among millions of devotees.

The minister also briefed the President on the development works undertaken at Medaram, the extensive arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the festival, and the government’s efforts to preserve tribal culture and traditions. President Murmu listened with keen interest and expressed her appreciation for the rich legacy of the Medaram Jatara. She assured the ministers that she would make every effort to attend the festival and thanked the Telangana government for the warm invitation. The President also lauded the state’s initiatives to safeguard tribal heritage and promote cultural values. In a gesture of goodwill, President Murmu presented new garments to the ministers and conveyed her best wishes for the successful organization of the festival.