Prime Minister Modi’s 126th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Inspires Citizens

Gadwal: The 126th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” was collectively viewed by local BJP leaders and workers at the party office in Aija on Sunday. The program was organized under the leadership of BJP Aija Town President Kompati Bhagat Reddy and attended by former Jogulamba Gadwal District BJP President Ramachandra Reddy, along with several party leaders and activists.

Following the broadcast, Ramachandra Reddy said that Mann Ki Baat continues to be a strong source of inspiration for the people of India. He noted that the Prime Minister, through this initiative, directly connects with the citizens of the country and conveys messages that touch upon crucial aspects such as social issues, youth aspirations, the importance of indigenous products, and the role of every citizen in national development.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagat Reddy emphasized that the Prime Minister’s words resonate deeply with society, particularly the younger generation. He paid rich tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, calling him an eternal source of inspiration for Indian youth. He also remembered the legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary, remarking that her songs continue to enchant and inspire millions of music lovers across India.

The leaders also recalled that Bhagat Singh was deeply sensitive to the sufferings of the people and was always at the forefront in helping them. They highlighted how India’s youth today are leaving their mark in diverse fields such as business, sports, education, and science, carrying forward the spirit of nation-building.

It was further noted that the Government of India is working to secure UNESCO’s recognition for Chhath Puja by including it in the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, giving global prominence to this traditional festival celebrated across many parts of the country.

Prime Minister Modi also appealed to citizens to promote swadeshi products and urged everyone to purchase Khadi on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, as a mark of respect for India’s self-reliance movement. The gathering also remembered that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is completing 100 years this Vijayadashami, marking a historic milestone.

The Prime Minister’s call for cleanliness in streets, neighborhoods, marketplaces, and villages was also emphasized during the meeting. Leaders and workers pledged to take personal responsibility in implementing these ideals and to encourage society, particularly the youth, to adopt them.

The programme concluded with party leaders affirming their commitment to spread the Prime Minister’s message, strengthen social awareness, and encourage the use of indigenous products.

Prominent leaders present at the event included Aija Mandal President Gopalakrishna, OBC Morcha General Secretary Venkatesh Yadav, Aija Town Vice Presidents Laxman Goud and Bellamkonda Nagaraju, M. Ashok, OBC Morcha District Committee members Laxmanachari, Veerayya Chari, Manu Reddy, Khushi, G. Raghu, G. Raju, and several other activists.