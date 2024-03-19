Prior permission must for election meetings, rallies

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivas Reddy and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose stated on Monday that prior permission should be taken for election campaigning, rallies and public meetings, in view of the Lok Sabha elections. While chairing a meeting with representatives of political parties, the commissioners asked, “Political parties should not criticise policies, programmes, records and works of other parties.”

During the meeting officials were asked to increase voting percentage in the upcoming Parliament elections and also to cooperate in making the polls peaceful.

In the wake of the announcement of the LS poll schedule the Model Code of Conduct has come into force. Parties, leaders and candidates are advised to apply through the Suvidha portal at least 48 hours in advance to hold election campaign and meetings through a single window system. “As part of the campaign, all parties should obtain prior permission through the Suvidha App and the local police should be informed about the place, time and other details of meetings and rallies. Loud speakers are not allowed to be used from 10 pm to 6 am,” said Ronald Rose.

The campaigning should not be conducted in religious places. The MCC, surveillance flying squad teams, video surveillance teams, MCMC committee and other committees have been set up in Hyderabad district to resolve complaints on code violation.

Complaints on the code can be made through 1950 toll free number and through C-Vigil App to toll free number 1800-599-2999. They said they will work 24X7. Steps have been taken to remove wall writings, flexis and hoardings related to political parties.

Violation of the code will be liable to action under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, they said and requested public representatives to take this into consideration and cooperate for smooth conduct of elections. Poll expenses will be calculated according to the rate chart prescribed by the Election Commission. Reddy asked representatives of parties not to seek votes based on caste, religion and community during the campaign. Speeches should not be made to provoke caste, religion and language. Action will be taken as per law against tempting voters, making threats and making false campaigns. He said the government vehicles should not be used during election campaign; voters should not be transported.