Priority to Public Grievances: Collector Santosh Orders Speedy Redressal
Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh directed officials to give top priority to the grievances submitted during the weekly Prajavani program and ensure their speedy redressal.

The program was held on Monday at the conference hall of the Integrated District Offices Complex, where a total of 69 petitions were received from citizens across different parts of the district.

Residents presented their issues directly to the Collector and also submitted representations to Additional Collectors Lakshminarayana and Narsing Rao, who were present at the session.

The Collector emphasized that no petition should remain pending for long periods and instructed officials to conduct timely reviews and resolve the problems without delay.

The Prajavani program continues to serve as an important platform for citizens to voice their grievances and seek direct solutions from the district administration.

