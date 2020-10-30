Privacy option to protect owners from threats says KCR

Mudu Chintalapalli: While the Dharani portal has been launched to bring in total transparency with regard to land records, the state government has also introduced an option of privacy in case someone opts for it.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of Dharani portal launch programme, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said, many sections had urged the government to see that their privacy was protected as public display of all property details could result in threat from anti-social elements particularly in case of senior citizen who own multiple properties and whose kin were living abroad.

Following their request, the portal will have one option permitting the owners to hide their property details in the public domain. Highly secured software will be installed on Dharani portal to safeguard the interests of the property owners.

Replying to a question, he said the long-awaited Non Agricultural Land Registration (NALR-houses, apartments, commercial buildings and open plots) which have been put on hold since September 8 will resume in 15 or 20 days through the newly-launched Dharani portal.

KCR said that the uploading of the property details was in progress and it will be completed in two weeks' time. Once the exercise was over, state Stamps and Registration department will start the registration of the properties.

KCR also clarified that after the conclusive titles are given to the farmers, the government will bear the expenditure being incurred to address the land disputes in the courts.

Officials said that the Government has lost nearly Rs 1,000 crore revenue due to stoppage of the land and property registration.