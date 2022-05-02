Private employees in Hyderabad subjected to labour exploitation: Eatala Rajender

Karimnagar: Living in Hyderabad has become difficult as 97 per cent of private employees were subjected to labour exploitation, alleged former minister and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender.

Speaking to the press at Huzurabad on Sunday on the occasion of May Day, he said even after all these years, the 12-hour workday was still continuing no matter how many laws there workers were being paid only Rs 12, 000 salary per month.

Educated persons with meagre salaries have been living a miserable life regardless of their costly dress codes. Families were struggling to keep up, parents were unable to provide medical care, and children were not being properly educated. The minimum wage law must be enforced, he demanded.

CM KCR, who describes himself as 'Apara Bhagirathi' said that he would give water to crores of acres. Even as the water was supplied when the farmers wanted to sow paddy but he told them not to plant paddy crops. Because of KCR, paddy was not sown in 20 lakh acres, Rajender alleged.

Even after harvesting the crop with much trouble farmers were being exploited by traders and millers at IKP and other procurement centres. Paddy was being brought for hundreds of rupees less. Rice millers buy paddy in private and supply it to FCI. As a result farmers were not getting support prices, he said.

Sitting in Pragati Bhavan, the CM could not see the things and he should come to the field and see. The farmer must be freed from exploitation, Rajender said while demanding exploitation of farmers be stopped.

Mission Bhagiratha's failure became very clear this summer. Even in the villages there was no water for weeks. 90 per cent of the villages were living on old water sources as Mission Bhagiratha water was not supplied. . Yadagirigutta was one of the oldest temples in Telangana. Boasting of making it greater than Tirumala, the CM has been troubling those who have lived there for hundreds of years.