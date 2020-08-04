Private parties play key role in setting global standards in education: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao said that quality education is key for the country's human resources development. As part of achieving this objective private sector role in education plays a key role in making education internationally competitive and for technological advancement.

In a message on the inauguration of the Anurag University, here on Monday, he hoped that the newly started private university would grow into a top university setting a new trend in the higher education. He stressed the need for the university to function and grow in line with international standards.

Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao in his message hoped that the new university will adhere to the international standards and create job opportunities for the students.

Earlier, inaugurating the university, State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a key decision to set up private universities in the State, to bring in competitiveness and to enhance standards in education.

In line with this objective, the State government has given permission to set up five private universities in Telangana. She expressed the hope that the university will succeed in the trust reposed in it by the State government to provide education on par with international standards and create newer job opportunities for those who study in it.

University chairman Dr Palla Rajeswar Reddy said briefed the history of the educational institution from the days of starting its journey as a degree college in 1998.

Assuring that the university would strive to fulfill the expectations reposed in it and said that the university will be starting social sciences, agriculture, law, medical courses in future.

Also, currently, it is offering 14 undergraduate, 13 postgraduate and 9 doctoral courses. Besides, in engineering stream, it is going to start five new courses, in the streams of cyber security, data sciences, artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer sciences and systems engineering, and digital marking, business analytics and banking financing and insurance at undergraduate courses in management.

University chancellor Dr U B Desai appreciated the university offering market demand courses. University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ramachandram said that the university would provide quality education at affordable costs. Also, it will strive for the holistic development of the students.

Special Chief Secretary Chitra Ramachandran advised the university to establish international standards in the learning and teaching of the university. Cyient Executive Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy said that there are sea changes taking place in the education against the backdrop of Covid-19. Offering quality education in line with the market demand by incorporating emerging changes need to the focus, he said.