Private schools refuse to take SC/ST students

Hyderabad: Afterthe Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Education Institutions (FATHI) raised alarm over unpaid scholarships, the Best Available School Managements (BASM) across Telangana have barred students admitted under the Best Available Scheme (BAS) from attending classes starting Saturday. The decision comes in response to the State government’s failure to release scholarship funds for the third consecutive academic year. The Best Available Scheme is a state initiative that enables SC and ST students to study in private schools with full scholarship support. However, school managements allege that despite repeated assurances, no funds have been released since 2022.

“Through the Best Available Scheme, the government gives admissions to SC and ST students in our schools every year. But for the last three years, we’ve had to borrow from banks and private lenders to keep these children in school,” said a spokesperson for BASM.

This academic year, BASM claims they admitted students based on verbal assurances from officials and politicians that scholarship funds would be released within a month. But as of October, no payments have been made.

The BASM claimed that, in September, formal letters were sent to the State Secretaries of the SC and ST departments with a warning that if funds were not released by September 20, they would be forced to discontinue services after the Dussehra holidays. With no response from the authorities, the schools have now taken collective action. “Despite many efforts made across the state, there has been no response from the concerned officials and politicians,” the statement read. “We are left with no choice but to bar BAS students from attending classes starting October 4.”

The move affects thousands of SC/ST students across Telangana, many of whom are now left without access to education mid-year. BASM has appealed to parents to cooperate with school management and join them in pressuring the government to release the pending funds.

Meanwhile, education activists and students’ unions have condemned the delay, calling it a violation of students’ right to education. “This is a systemic failure that disproportionately affects marginalized communities,” said one activist. “The government must act immediately.”

