Private security guards’ welfare in focus at APSA Summit

Hyderabad: The Association of Private Security Agencies (APSA) organised a Private Security Guard Welfare Summit at the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Centre to discuss the key challenges faced by private security guards and the measures required to improve their working conditions. Issues such as revision of minimum wages, implementation of the Wage Revision Act and the need for better welfare facilities were deliberated at length.

Speakers noted that the private security system, which began 44 years ago, plays a crucial role in maintaining safety and order, particularly in urban areas. APSA representatives said the association is actively working to highlight the importance of private security services, ensure proper facilities for guards and urge the government to take supportive policy measures. They added that the concerns raised at the summit would be formally conveyed to the government.

IG of Police Ramesh Reddy, former DGP Swaranjit Sen, APSA Chairman Bhaskar Reddy and Security Today editor GB Singh attended the programme. Addressing the gathering, IG Ramesh Reddy said the contribution of private security agencies to law and order, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, was invaluable. He urged security guards to serve with dedication and appealed to company owners to ensure fair wages and proper facilities, assuring full cooperation from the police department.