Private travel bus turns turtle, 8 critical

Miryalaguda: In an unfortunate incident, around 8 people were severely injured after a bus turned turtle on Saturday morning. The incident took place in Miryalaguda in the wee hours of Saturday, According to sources, a private bus on the way to Bapatla turned turtle. It is believed that 27 people were aboard at the time of incident. Around 8 people were grievously injured in the incident and were rushed to a nearby government hospital. Police rushed to the spot and registered a case for investigation. It is believed that the mishap took place due to rash driving by the driver.

On the other hand, a group of friends on Friday night reportedly set their friend ablaze. It is said that the incident have taken place in Erragadda in Hyderabad. It is reported that locals rescued the boy after he shouted for help. The boy was rushed to the spot. The alleged accused seems to have fled the scene. The police rushed to the spot and registered a case.

Similarly, a man was murdered in his house at Indira Nagar in Alwal here on Friday. The deceased was, Balakrishna, aged 31. The police said, Balakrishna used to stay alone in his house, but we found packets of biryani and liquor bottles at the spot, indicating that there could have been a liquor party on Thursday night.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a group of friends was consuming liquor at Balakrishna's residence and the neighbours heard some noises of argument and screaming within a few minutes Bala's friends left the house. When the neighbours visited the house they found Balakrishna lying in a pool of blood. It is suspected that the friends might have argued over some personal matter and have murdered him.

CCTV footage in the surroundings is being verified to identify the culprits. Once the culprits are found, they will be booked and remanded to judicial custody, said the police.