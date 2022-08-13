Priyanka Gandhi likely to be made party incharge of South Unit

New Delhi/ Hyderabad: In a latest development in Congress party, its senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to be appointed as an in-charge of South Unit. It is believed that this announcement will be after the elaborated meeting with Congress Working Committee soon.

According to the party sources, Priyanka will be party in-charge for both Telugu States and for Tamli Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

It is reported that Priyanka will be a fulltime incharge for especially Telangana and Karnataka States.

It is believed that old grand party has taken this decision in wake of Munugode by-polls, and Telangana Assembly elections which will be held in 2023.