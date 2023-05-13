Priyanka Gandhi to visit Telangana soon

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy has said that AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi will visit the State soon and participate in a series of party programmes.

Inaugurating the Rajiv Gandhi Online Quiz Competition here, he said the final round of the competition will be held on June 2. Priyanka will distribute awards to the winners.

He said the competition is continuation of the Hyderabad Youth Declaration.

Reddy commended the Oscar award winner Rahul Sipliganj for brining laurels to Telangana in creative field of singing worldwide.

He alleged that the State government did not recognise Rahul, who brought to the State fame with the Oscar.

Priyanka will attend the prize-giving ceremony. On the occasion Rahul will be honoured on behalf of the party and presented Rs. 10 lakh. Revanth said soon after coming to power the government will honour Rahul with Rs 1 crore cash prize.