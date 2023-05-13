Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Priyanka Gandhi to visit Telangana soon
Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy has said that AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi will visit the State soon and participate in a series of party programmes.
Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy has said that AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi will visit the State soon and participate in a series of party programmes.
Inaugurating the Rajiv Gandhi Online Quiz Competition here, he said the final round of the competition will be held on June 2. Priyanka will distribute awards to the winners.
He said the competition is continuation of the Hyderabad Youth Declaration.
Reddy commended the Oscar award winner Rahul Sipliganj for brining laurels to Telangana in creative field of singing worldwide.
He alleged that the State government did not recognise Rahul, who brought to the State fame with the Oscar.
Priyanka will attend the prize-giving ceremony. On the occasion Rahul will be honoured on behalf of the party and presented Rs. 10 lakh. Revanth said soon after coming to power the government will honour Rahul with Rs 1 crore cash prize.