Priyanka pats Revanth for good show in elections

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy met All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Member of Parliament Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday evening.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the municipal election results in Telangana. Priyanka Gandhi expressed happiness over the Congress Party’s landslide victory in the municipal elections and extended her special congratulations to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for the party’s impressive performance.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy informed her that the resounding victory was made possible due to the people’s satisfaction with the welfare and development programs being effectively implemented by the state government.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the resounding victory of the Congress party in the municipal elections reflected the people’s strong endorsement of the ‘Praja Palana’ (peoples’ governance) government in the state.

He stated that the Congress party secured a decisive mandate across Telangana, winning in over 90 municipalities, four municipal corporations, more than 1,300 wards and over 154 divisions. “Through this overwhelming verdict, people have clearly reaffirmed their faith in the Congress party and its governance,” he said.