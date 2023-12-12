Live
Prof Kodandaram likely to be TSPSC chairman
The Telangana Jana Samithi Chief Professor M Kodandaram is likely to be appointed as the new chairman of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). According to sources, the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, is mulling to appoint Kodandaram as the TSPSC chairman.
The Congress has promised to release a job calendar after coming into power. Professor Kodandaram has worked as the JAC chairman and has an academic background. He knows the problems of the unemployed youth since he fought for the ‘Neelu Nidhulu Niyamakalu’ during the Telangana agitation.
Sources said that the CM feels that Kodandaram would have acceptance from the people in general and youth in particular. It may be mentioned here that the present chairman, B Janardhan Reddy, has resigned from the post, and the Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, has accepted the resignation and sent it to the chief secretary.