Prominent personalities contribute to CMRF

Hyderabad: Several prominent persons have contributed to the CM's Relief Fund to support measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of Corona Virus in the State.

GMR Group Representatives gave Rs One crore to the CMRF. A Cheque for Rs 1 crore was given by Group's Director Challa Prasanna to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Karimnagar Granite traders gave Rs 75 Lakh cash and Rs one crore worth medicines, medical equipment as a donation. Of this, Karimnagar Granite Quarry Owners' Association gave Rs 50 Lakh. The cheque for Rs 50 Lakh is given by Quarry Owners' Association Representatives Ponnamneni Gangadhar Rao, President Sridhar to the CM.

Marwari Granite Factories Association gave Rs 25 Lakh Cheque to the CM. Association representatives Gopi Maheswari, Rajesh Agarwal and Mukesh Parwal gave the Cheque to the CM.

Ministers E Rajender and Gangula Kamalakar participated in the programme.