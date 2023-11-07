Promises, accusations mark Bhupal Reddy’s campaign

Nalgonda: Sitting MLA and BRS party’s candidate for Nalgonda, Kancharla Bhupal Reddy spoke enthusiastically about the progress of Telangana under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s leadership during an election campaign in Ponugodu of Kanagal Mandal on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Bhupal Reddy expressed his discontent with the Congress TPCC chief, Revanth Reddy. He said that with Congress, the district would get onlythree hours of electricity.He criticised the Congress leaders, asserting that their focus remains on securing positions rather than the welfare of the people. Bhupal Reddy also called out Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for his alleged failure to develop Nalgonda, despite holding positions as an MLA and Minister. He urged the public to unite against leaders like Komatireddy who appear to prioritise their own interests over the region’s development.

Bhupal Reddy pointed out the contrast in policies, statingthat Telangana stands as the only State in India that provides 24-hour free electricity to its farmers.The event in Ponugodu witnessed a warm welcome from the local women, who eagerly greeted the MLA candidate.

Furthermore, Bhupal Reddy pledged that under the leadership of CM KCR, a monthly grant of Rs 3016, known as MahilaBhruti, will be provided once the Chief Minister secures power for the third time, emphasizsng the government’s commitment to the betterment of women in the State.