Promote rural sporting talent, urges Collector

Nalgonda: District Collector B Chandra Sekhar has stressed on the need to identify and nurture sporting talent in rural areas.

On Sunday, he inaugurated the CM Cup sports competitions at Mekala Abhinav Stadium in Nalgonda district headquarters.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector said that talented sportspersons must be identified from the grassroots level and guided from mandal, district, and state levels up to the international arena.

He noted that although villages have abundant talent, the lack of proper platforms often prevents athletes from progressing. Initiatives like the CM Cup, he said, provide valuable opportunities for rural youth to showcase their abilities.

“He stated that with discipline and dedication, every athlete can bring recognition to the district at national and international levels. The government is committed to providing necessary infrastructure, training, and incentives to sportspersons,” he added.

The Collector further explained that such competitions help instill team spirit, leadership qualities, and a healthy lifestyle among youth. He expressed hope that winners would qualify for state-level competitions and bring medals to Nalgonda district.

Later, he interacted with coaches and secretaries and assured them of full support in providing better sports training facilities for students.

As part of the CM Cup, competitions are being conducted in hockey, baseball, taekwondo, cycling, carrom, shooting, sailing, rowing, and fencing.

District Youth and Sports Development Officer Akbar Ali, Nalgonda Tahsildar Parushuram, coaches, sportspersons, and parents participated in the program.