Proper planning needed to curb virus in unorganized sector: govt chief whip Vinay

Warangal: There is a need for organising the unorganised workers, Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. He was speaking at a programme organised as part of world auto drivers' daCall to organise unorganised workers at Kalpalatha Super Bazaar here on Saturday. He said that proper planning and long-term measures have to be taken to mitigate the crisis in the unorganised sector.

Referring to the importance of savings, he advised the drivers to save a part of earnings by joining the Trichakra Podupu and Cooperative Credit Society.

He said that the Telangana Government is trying to revive the cooperatives which became defunct in the combined Andhra Pradesh. "Auto-rickshaw drivers played a huge role in the Sakala Janula Samme. Sacrificing their livelihood, the drivers voluntarily participated in the strike during the Telangana agitation," Vinay said, referring to his association with the auto drivers for the last three decades.

The Chief Whip who promised to donate Rs 6 lakh for the society gave a cheque for Rs 1 lakh on the occasion. Kalpalatha super bazaar MD Jaganmohan, Corporator Boda Dinna and auto union leader Sanjeev were among others present.