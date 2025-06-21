Proposed Bonalu at Bhadrakali temple in Warangal deferred

Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Friday announced the temporary postponement of the government’s proposal to organise Bonalu for the Bhadrakali Ammavaru in Warangal.

The decision follows objections from a section of the public and the dissemination of “fake news” regarding the matter in various media outlets. The Minister revealed that the Bonalu organisation was being temporarily deferred due to suspicions that some individuals would intentionally create problems by linking current local political differences with the holy goddess, potentially inciting anti social forces and creating conflicts during the programme.

Meanwhile, she reiterated that the local Executive Officer (EO), Vedic scholars, and the government had repeatedly affirmed that only vegetarian ‘bonas’ (offerings) would be held within the limits of the Bhadrakali Ammavari Temple. She stated that, according to Agama Shastra and the decision of Vedic scholars, they believed the event should be held in the Bhadrakali Temple. However, she noted that “wrong signals” were sent to the public when some individuals claimed that Bonams were being held with non vegetarian food. She condemned attempts to fill the minds of devotees with “wrong feelings for the sake of politics.”

Minister Surekha issued a statement to the media to this effect on Friday. She explained that the decision was made to temporarily cancel the Bonalu planned for the Bhadrakali Ammavari Temple on June 22. The Minister stressed that the government’s primary objective was to preserve pure devotion towards the Goddess and uphold sacred traditions.