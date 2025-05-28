Live
Protect paddy from rain: DC Adarsh Surabhi
Wanaparthy: With the onset of the southwest monsoon in Telangana ahead of its schedule, District Collector Adarsh Surabhi on Tuesday told officials to immediately cover the paddy at the IKP procurement centre with tarpaulins to prevent it from getting wet.
During an inspection of the IKP procurement centre at Edutla village in Gopalpet mandal, he said that paddy with appropriate moisture content should be quickly weighed and loaded onto lorries.
The Civil Supplies officer was instructed to ensure more lorries are arranged, increase the number of labourers, and take steps to move the grain swiftly. Farmers informed the Collector that paddy harvesting was still on in the mandal.
Later, Surabhi visited modern agricultural warehouses in the mandal. He ordered supply officials to remove old gunny bags lying in the warehouse and vacate the space. He instructed the Civil Supplies officer to ensure prompt transportation of paddy by coordinating with contractors to avoid any delays.