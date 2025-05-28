  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Protect paddy from rain: DC Adarsh Surabhi

Protect paddy from rain: DC Adarsh Surabhi
x
Highlights

Wanaparthy: With the onset of the southwest monsoon in Telangana ahead of its schedule, District Collector Adarsh Surabhi on Tuesday told officials to...

Wanaparthy: With the onset of the southwest monsoon in Telangana ahead of its schedule, District Collector Adarsh Surabhi on Tuesday told officials to immediately cover the paddy at the IKP procurement centre with tarpaulins to prevent it from getting wet.

During an inspection of the IKP procurement centre at Edutla village in Gopalpet mandal, he said that paddy with appropriate moisture content should be quickly weighed and loaded onto lorries.

The Civil Supplies officer was instructed to ensure more lorries are arranged, increase the number of labourers, and take steps to move the grain swiftly. Farmers informed the Collector that paddy harvesting was still on in the mandal.

Later, Surabhi visited modern agricultural warehouses in the mandal. He ordered supply officials to remove old gunny bags lying in the warehouse and vacate the space. He instructed the Civil Supplies officer to ensure prompt transportation of paddy by coordinating with contractors to avoid any delays.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick