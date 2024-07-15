Protest for postponement of DSC exams continue in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Protest by job aspirants and students, demanding postponement of DSC exams in Telangana, continued on Monday.

Unemployed youth and students were detained by police when they tried to march to the Secretariat to demand the government to postpone the District Selection Committee (DSC) exam and a deferred timetable for Group II and Group III exams. They were also demanding the government to increase Group II posts.

Various groups had given a call for laying siege to the Secretariat to press for their demands.

Police detained Osmania University Student Joint Action Committee leader Rajarao Yadav and others.

Police have already beefed up security around the Secretariat to foil the protests. A large number of policemen were deployed on roads around the Secretariat.

Tight security arrangements were also made at Ashok Nagar and Dilsukhnagar areas, which witnessed protests on Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

The two areas have scores of coaching institutes, which provide coaching for various competitive exams.

On Sunday night, job aspirants staged a protest near Dilsukh Nagar Metro Station demanding the postponement of the DSC exams.

They demanded ministers to meet them as announced by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister had Sunday urged students not to come onto the streets but meet ministers to place their demands before the government.

The DSC exams for recruitment of teachers in government schools are scheduled from July 18 to August 5 while the Group II exam is scheduled for August 7 and 8.

The aspirants are demanding postponement of the exams citing lack of time for preparation between the exams.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had Sunday appealed to job aspirants and students to end their protest and allow the conduct of DSC exams for the recruitment of 11,000 teachers. He promised that the government would conduct another DSC exam soon to fill another 5,000 to 6,000 posts.

Meanwhile, All India Students Federation (AISF) leaders and workers were arrested as they were marching towards the Secretariat to press for their demands.

Demanding the release of the arrears of fee reimbursement and scholarships, AISF had given a call for the ‘Chalo Secretariat’.

The protestors began their march at GHMC head office. Holding placards, they were raising slogans in support of their demands. The police stopped them at BRK Bhavan but they tried to continue their march, leading to a tense situation.

The protestors squatted on the roads, raising slogans of ‘we want justice’. Police physically lifted the protestors and whisked them away in police vehicles.

The AISF leaders demanded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy do justice to students. They warned that if their demands were not accepted, they would lay siege to the Assembly during the upcoming Budget Session.